Estos son los ganadores de la 89 edición de los Óscar

LA PRENSA | EFE.- “Moonlight” ganó el Óscar a mejor película, mientras que “La La Land” se llevó seis premios. Parecía que la noche iba a concluir para “La La Land”, con un epílogo “hecho en Hollywood”, pero el error histórico al anunciar la mejor película, que fue a parar a “Moonlight”, le robó el protagonismo en un inesperado giro final.
Todo apuntaba a que “La La Land”, tras obtener los galardones al mejor director (Damien Chazelle), mejor actriz (Emma Stone), mejor banda sonora original, mejor canción original (“City of Stars”), mejor diseño de producción y mejor fotografía, se coronaría como mejor película y, de hecho, así lo anunciaron Warren Beatty y Faye Dunaway.
Este es el listado de ganadores:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
“Moonlight” (A24).
MEJOR DIRECTOR:
Damien Chazelle, por “La La Land”.
MEJOR ACTOR:
Casey Affleck, por “Manchester by the Sea”.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Mahershala Ali, por “Moonlight”.
MEJOR ACTRIZ:
Emma Stone, por “La La Land”.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Viola Davis, por “Fences”.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:
“Zootopia”, de Byron Howard, Rich Moore y Clark Spencer.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
Linus Sandgren, por “La La Land”.
MEJOR VESTUARIO:
Colleen Atwood, por “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:
“O.J.: Made in America”.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
“The White Helmets”.
MEJOR MONTAJE:
John Gilbert, por “Hacksaw Ridge”.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA:
“The Salesman” de Asghar Farhadi (Irán).
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE:
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson, por “Suicide Squad”.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:
“La La Land”, de Justin Hurwitz.
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, por “City Of Stars” de “La La Land”.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
“La La Land”.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:
“Piper” de Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:
“Sing”, de Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy.
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:
“Arrival”.
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO:
“Hacksaw Ridge”.
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
“The Jungle Book”.
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin, por “Moonlight”.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:
“Manchester by the Sea”, de Kenneth Lonergan.