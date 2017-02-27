Estos son los ganadores de la 89 edición de los Óscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Moonlight” (A24).

MEJOR DIRECTOR:

Damien Chazelle, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR ACTOR:

Casey Affleck, por “Manchester by the Sea”.

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Mahershala Ali, por “Moonlight”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Emma Stone, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Viola Davis, por “Fences”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

“Zootopia”, de Byron Howard, Rich Moore y Clark Spencer.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Linus Sandgren, por “La La Land”.

MEJOR VESTUARIO:

Colleen Atwood, por “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL:

“O.J.: Made in America”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

“The White Helmets”.

MEJOR MONTAJE:

John Gilbert, por “Hacksaw Ridge”.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA:

“The Salesman” de Asghar Farhadi (Irán).

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE:

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini y Christopher Nelson, por “Suicide Squad”.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

“La La Land”, de Justin Hurwitz.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, por “City Of Stars” de “La La Land”.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

“La La Land”.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:

“Piper” de Alan Barillaro y Marc Sondheimer.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

“Sing”, de Kristof Deák and Anna Udvardy.

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO:

“Arrival”.

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO:

“Hacksaw Ridge”.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

“The Jungle Book”.

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Barry Jenkins y Tarell Alvin, por “Moonlight”.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

“Manchester by the Sea”, de Kenneth Lonergan.