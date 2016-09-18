Conoce la lista completa de nominados al EMMY

Menu ≡ ╳
LA PRENSA.- Este domingo será la 68ª entrega de los premios Emmy, el galardón más importante que se entrega en la industria televisiva. La lista de los nominados la encabeza la serie Game of Thrones con 23 postulaciones.
El presentador de la gala será Jimmy Kimmel, quien repite la experiencia de 2012. Warner Channel transmitirá la entrega de premios a partir de las 6:30 p.m., hora de Venezuela.
A continuación la lista completa de nominados:
“Better Call Saul”
“Downton Abbey”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
“House of Cards”
“Mr. Robot”
“The Americans”
“black-ish”
“Master of None”
“Modern Family”
“Silicon Valley”
“Transparent”
“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
“Veep”
Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”
Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Will Forte, “The Last Man on Earth”
William Macy, “Shameless”
Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Laurie Metcalf, “Getting On”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”
Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Maura Tierney, “The Affair”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Constance Zimmer, “UnREAL”
Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Keegan-Michael Key, “Key & Peele”
Matt Walsh, “Veep”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Gaby Hoffman, “Transparent”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Judith Light, “Transparent”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Niecy Nash, “Getting On”
“American Crime”
“Fargo”
“Roots”
“The Night Manager”
“The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
“A Very Murray Christmas”
“All the Way”
“Confirmation”
“Luther”
“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
Idris Elba, “Luther”
Cuba Gooding Jr., “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”
Courtney Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”
Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”
Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill”
Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Lili Taylor, “American Crime”
Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”