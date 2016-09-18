Conoce la lista completa de nominados al EMMY

LA PRENSA.- Este domingo será la 68ª entrega de los premios Emmy, el galardón más importante que se entrega en la industria televisiva. La lista de los nominados la encabeza la serie Game of Thrones con 23 postulaciones.

El presentador de la gala será Jimmy Kimmel, quien repite la experiencia de 2012. Warner Channel transmitirá la entrega de premios a partir de las 6:30 p.m., hora de Venezuela.

A continuación la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor serie dramática:

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mr. Robot”

“The Americans”

Mejor comedia:

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Mejor actor dramático:

Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Mejor actriz dramática:

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Mejor actor de comedia:

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Will Forte, “The Last Man on Earth”

William Macy, “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Mejor actriz de comedia:

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Laurie Metcalf, “Getting On”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Mejor actor dramático de reparto:

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Jon Voight, “Ray Donovan”

Mejor actriz dramática de reparto:

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Maura Tierney, “The Affair”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Constance Zimmer, “UnREAL”

Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Key & Peele”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Gaby Hoffman, “Transparent”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Niecy Nash, “Getting On”

Mejor miniserie

“American Crime”

“Fargo”

“Roots”

“The Night Manager”

“The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Mejor película para televisión:

“A Very Murray Christmas”

“All the Way”

“Confirmation”

“Luther”

“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV:

Bryan Cranston, “All The Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr., “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Courtney Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV:

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Lili Taylor, “American Crime”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”